Authorities report Russian drone attack on Nikopol

Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has said that the Russians conducted a drone attack on Nikopol during the day of 22 September, but luckily there were no casualties.

Source: Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, the Russian army attacked Nikopol twice. There was a drone raid.

The enemy hit the city with a kamikaze drone. Another UAV dropped a projectile."

Details: The authorities emphasised that "the people are okay", but the aftermath of the attacks is still being established.

