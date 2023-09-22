All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canada sanctions 63 Russian individuals and organisations

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 23:30
Canada sanctions 63 Russian individuals and organisations
Justin Trudeau. Photo: Getty Images

The Canadian government has announced sanctions against 63 Russian individuals and legal entities on the occasion of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit.

Source: European Pravda, referring to a press conference held by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following talks with Zelenskyy

Details: Trudeau said the sanctioned individuals were "complicit in the kidnapping of children, and the spreading of disinformation", as well as Russian nuclear programmes.

Advertisement:

According to information on the Canadian foreign ministry’s website, the sanctions entered into force on 20 September.

The list includes the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and its rector Anatoly Torkunov, and the media outlets Vzglyad and Komsomolskaya Pravda (the latter is unofficially known as Putin's favourite newspaper).

Canada's new restrictions also apply to the Higher School of Economics, the Russian youth organisations Youth Army, Young Guard and "Movement of the First"; several so-called think tanks - the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian International Affairs Council, and the Council for Foreign and Defence Policy; and the Russian Geographical Society, which is headed by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Among the individuals on the list are Minister of Labour Anton Kotyakov and Yevgeny Primakov, Head of Rossotrudnichestvo (the Federal Agency for Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation).

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed an updated free trade agreement between the two states.

Canada has also prepared a new military assistance package for Ukraine worth almost US$483 million and will join the coalition of countries working to help train Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: