Canada will transfer 50 armoured vehicles to Ukraine over the next three years

Canada has prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine, as part of which 50 armoured vehicles will be transferred over the next three years.

Source: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Representatives during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Canadian Parliament, European Pravda

Details: "I have made it clear that our government will support Ukraine for as long as necessary... We are making a longer-term, multi-year commitment that provides predictable, steady support to Ukraine.

It will include $650 million over three years for 50 armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario," Trudeau announced.

"We will also send F-16 trainers for pilots and for maintenance so Ukrainians are able to maximise their use of donated fighter jets as effectively as possible," added the Prime Minister of Canada.

Trudeau recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Canada has provided military, humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine with a total cost of about 9 billion Canadian dollars.

"We will continue to work with our partners, including within NATO, to provide unwavering support, and we will continue to provide economic support to Ukraine over the next year," Justin Trudeau said.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Canada on an unannounced visit after visiting the US, where he met with US President Joe Biden.

During the talks, the leaders of Ukraine and Canada are expected to discuss Ukraine's defence needs, further financial and humanitarian support for Kyiv, as well as economic and investment cooperation.

