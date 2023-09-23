Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on the night of 22-23 September 2023, 14 of which were shot down.
Source: Air Force
Details: Air defence assets and personnel destroyed 14 of the 15 Shaheds launched towards Ukraine.
The Air Force said that they were flying from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia).
The strike was aimed at Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
Background: On the night of 22-23 September, Air Command Skhid (East) shot down 12 Russian Shahed UAVs in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!