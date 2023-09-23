Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on the night of 22-23 September 2023, 14 of which were shot down.
Source: Air Force
Details: Air defence assets and personnel destroyed 14 of the 15 Shaheds launched towards Ukraine.
The Air Force said that they were flying from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia).
The strike was aimed at Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
Background: On the night of 22-23 September, Air Command Skhid (East) shot down 12 Russian Shahed UAVs in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro.
