Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight

The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on the night of 22-23 September 2023, 14 of which were shot down.

Source: Air Force

Details: Air defence assets and personnel destroyed 14 of the 15 Shaheds launched towards Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Air Force said that they were flying from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia).

The strike was aimed at Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Background: On the night of 22-23 September, Air Command Skhid (East) shot down 12 Russian Shahed UAVs in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!