Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 September 2023, 09:49
PHOTO: UKRAINIAN AIR FORCE

The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on the night of 22-23 September 2023, 14 of which were shot down.

Source: Air Force

Details: Air defence assets and personnel destroyed 14 of the 15 Shaheds launched towards Ukraine.

The Air Force said that they were flying from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia).

The strike was aimed at Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Background: On the night of 22-23 September, Air Command Skhid (East) shot down 12 Russian Shahed UAVs in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro.

