All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 September 2023, 09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
PHOTO: UKRAINIAN AIR FORCE

The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on the night of 22-23 September 2023, 14 of which were shot down.

Source: Air Force

Details: Air defence assets and personnel destroyed 14 of the 15 Shaheds launched towards Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Air Force said that they were flying from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia).

The strike was aimed at Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Background: On the night of 22-23 September, Air Command Skhid (East) shot down 12 Russian Shahed UAVs in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: