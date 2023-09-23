All Sections
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 23 September 2023, 07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
PHOTO: Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Air Command Skhid (East) shot down 12 Russian UAVs in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 22-23 September, with the drone wreckage damaging a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: Two petrol stations and a traffic light were damaged in Novooleksandrivka hromada in Dnipro district due to the fall of the wreckage [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. Dry grass caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames. No people were hurt.

Lysak said the terror in the Nikopol area does not stop. In Marhanets, the Russians dropped ammunition from a drone. They also targeted Chervonohryhorivska hromada using heavy artillery. 

10 private residential buildings were destroyed. The roof caught fire in one of them. The fire was extinguished.

Also damaged were five outbuildings and a gas pipeline. There are no dead or injured.

Background:

On the night of 22-23 September, a group of Russian assault drones was detected in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

