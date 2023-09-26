Air-raid warning issued in some oblasts due to ballistic missile threat: explosion rocks Kryvyi Rih
An air-raid warning was issued in eight oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles. An explosion has rocked the city of Kryvyi Rih. The all-clear was given an hour later.
Source: Air Force on Telegram; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, there is a threat of ballistic missile use!"
Details: Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
The all-clear was given at 07:13.
Vilkul wrote that there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. He stressed that nothing should be filmed or posted on the Internet.
Background:
- There was already a threat of ballistic missile use in the south-eastern oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 September. The warning was in place for about four hours.
- In addition, on the night of 25-26 September, the Russian occupiers launched several groups of Shahed kamikaze drones from Crimea.
