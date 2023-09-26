Air-raid warning issued in some oblasts due to ballistic missile threat: explosion rocks Kryvyi Rih
An air-raid warning was issued in eight oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles. An explosion has rocked the city of Kryvyi Rih. The all-clear was given an hour later.
Source: Air Force on Telegram; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, there is a threat of ballistic missile use!"
Details: Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
The all-clear was given at 07:13.
Vilkul wrote that there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. He stressed that nothing should be filmed or posted on the Internet.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Background:
- There was already a threat of ballistic missile use in the south-eastern oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 September. The warning was in place for about four hours.
- In addition, on the night of 25-26 September, the Russian occupiers launched several groups of Shahed kamikaze drones from Crimea.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!