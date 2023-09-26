All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued in some oblasts due to ballistic missile threat: explosion rocks Kryvyi Rih

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 06:21
Air-raid warning issued in some oblasts due to ballistic missile threat: explosion rocks Kryvyi Rih
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An air-raid warning was issued in eight oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles. An explosion has rocked the city of Kryvyi Rih. The all-clear was given an hour later.

Source: Air Force on Telegram; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, there is a threat of ballistic missile use!"

Advertisement:

Details: Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The all-clear was given at 07:13.

Vilkul wrote that there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. He stressed that nothing should be filmed or posted on the Internet.

Background:

  • There was already a threat of ballistic missile use in the south-eastern oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 September. The warning was in place for about four hours.
  • In addition, on the night of 25-26 September, the Russian occupiers launched several groups of Shahed kamikaze drones from Crimea.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: