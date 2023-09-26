Russians try in vain to achieve success near Klishchiivka and Marinka – General Staff report

Over the past day, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost positions in the areas of Klishchiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, unsuccessfully tried to drive Ukrainian soldiers out of their positions in the area of Marinka, and on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts without assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 September

Details: Over the past day, 25 combat clashes took place. Russia launched 16 missiles and 72 air strikes and carried out 65 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were killed and injured. Private residential buildings, apartment buildings, a hotel, a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were launched on the following settlements: Leonivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Popivka and Ponomarenky, Sumy Oblast; Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka, Kharkiv Oblast; Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast; Spirne, Vasiukivka, Pivnichne, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine and Zelene Pole, Donetsk Oblast; Verbove and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Olhivka and Lvove, Kherson Oblast.

About 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

The operational situation remains without significant changes in the area of responsibility of Operational Command Pivnich (North) on the Volyn and Polissia fronts .

and . On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts , Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to threatened areas, and increases the density of mine barriers along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to threatened areas, and increases the density of mine barriers along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. The Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts .

. On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five Russian attacks in the vicinity of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Russia was trying to regain its lost position.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five Russian attacks in the vicinity of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Russia was trying to regain its lost position. In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Avdiivka and Sieverne, Donetsk Oblast.

the Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Avdiivka and Sieverne, Donetsk Oblast. On the Marinka front, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast, where, during the day, they made 10 unsuccessful attempts to oust Ukrainian units from their positions. In addition, the Russians tried to restore the lost position in Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail.

Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast, where, during the day, they made 10 unsuccessful attempts to oust Ukrainian units from their positions. In addition, the Russians tried to restore the lost position in Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. On the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts, the Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the defence at the gained positions.

fronts, the Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the defence at the gained positions. On the Melitopol front, the Defenсe Forces continued their offensive operation, causing losses in manpower and equipment to Russian forces, continuing to consolidate their positions and exhausting the Russians.

the Defenсe Forces continued their offensive operation, causing losses in manpower and equipment to Russian forces, continuing to consolidate their positions and exhausting the Russians. In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to conduct counter-battery combat, destroying storage points and successfully striking on the Russian's rear.

Over the past day, the aircraft of the Defenсe Forces of Ukraine launched 11 strikes on areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as seven strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery hit nine artillery pieces, the area of concentration of personnel and military equipment, an ammunition storage point and a Russian electronic warfare station.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!