All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Orlivka ferry checkpoint temporarily closed due to Russian attack

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 09:56
Orlivka ferry checkpoint temporarily closed due to Russian attack
Orlivka ferry crossing point . Photo from archive: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards have suspended the work of the Orlivka ferry crossing point in Reni district in Odesa Oblast due to a nighttime attack by the Russians with attack drones. 

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The operation of the Orlivka ferry checkpoint has been temporarily suspended. Measures are being taken to stabilise its operation after the enemy's night attack.

Advertisement:

We will report on the resumption of border crossing operations, and in the meantime, we recommend choosing other directions to cross the border, in particular, the Reni vehicle checkpoint."

Background: 

  • On the night of 25-26 September, 26 out of 38 Shahed attack drones were shot down over Ukraine. There was a hit in the Danube area, damaging border infrastructure and burning vehicles.
  • Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian troops struck the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast on the night of 25-26 September, damaging a checkpoint building, warehouses, and three dozen trucks, burning out six articulated lorries and injuring two drivers.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: