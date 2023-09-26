All Sections
Orlivka ferry checkpoint temporarily closed due to Russian attack

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 09:56
Orlivka ferry checkpoint temporarily closed due to Russian attack
Orlivka ferry crossing point . Photo from archive: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards have suspended the work of the Orlivka ferry crossing point in Reni district in Odesa Oblast due to a nighttime attack by the Russians with attack drones. 

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The operation of the Orlivka ferry checkpoint has been temporarily suspended. Measures are being taken to stabilise its operation after the enemy's night attack.

We will report on the resumption of border crossing operations, and in the meantime, we recommend choosing other directions to cross the border, in particular, the Reni vehicle checkpoint."

Background: 

  • On the night of 25-26 September, 26 out of 38 Shahed attack drones were shot down over Ukraine. There was a hit in the Danube area, damaging border infrastructure and burning vehicles.
  • Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian troops struck the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast on the night of 25-26 September, damaging a checkpoint building, warehouses, and three dozen trucks, burning out six articulated lorries and injuring two drivers.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

