US confirms sending Ukraine list of reforms that country must implement to further receive aid

The US Embassy has reported that it has indeed handed over a "list of priority reforms" that Ukraine must implement in order "to integrate into Europe".

Source: US Embassy in Ukraine

Quote: "As part of an ongoing dialogue with Ukraine and stakeholders in Ukraine’s future success, the United States provided a proposed list of priority reforms for discussion and feedback at the Multi-Donor Coordination Platform in Brussels.

Advertisement:

This list was provided as a basis for consultation with the Government of Ukraine and key partners as part of our enduring support to Ukraine and its efforts to integrate into Europe, a goal the United States strongly supports."

Details: These efforts aim "to prioritize and consolidate reform steps" for reforms together with Ukraine and key stakeholders.

They also recalled the words of US President Joe Biden during a meeting at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Quote from Biden: "Just as we are committed to helping the Ukrainian people defend themselves now, we’re also committed to helping them recover and rebuild for the future, including supporting reforms that are going to combat corruption, creating an environment where businesses can thrive and where American and European businesses want to invest."

Background:

Mike Pyle, White House Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, sent a letter to the Donor Coordination Platform with a list of reforms that Ukraine must implement in order to further receive military assistance.

In January 2023, the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform was launched to support the repair, recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine as part of the so-called "financial Ramstein".

The first meeting of the Donor Coordination Platform was held via video conference. It was attended by senior officials from Ukraine, the EU, the G7 countries, and financial institutions such as the EIB, EBRD, IMF and World Bank.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!