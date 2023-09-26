All Sections
Lukashenko announces meeting with Putin in Kyrgyzstan in October

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 26 September 2023, 12:44
Lukashenko announces meeting with Putin in Kyrgyzstan in October
Lukashenko and Putin. Photo: TASS

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has announced that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kyrgyzstan in mid-October.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news agency BelTA, citing Lukashenko's statement during a meeting with the governor of Russia's Leningrad Oblast

Details: Lukashenko said he spoke to Putin by phone on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of joint projects.

The Commonwealth of Independent States summit is due to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, at this time.

