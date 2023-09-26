All Sections
Ukrainian drone leaves 7 settlements without electricity in Kursk Oblast, Russia

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 September 2023, 12:53
Stock photo: csotroitsk.ru

Seven settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia, have been left without electricity following an alleged attack by a Ukrainian drone.

Source: Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Starovoyt: "This morning a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on an electrical substation in the village of Snagost, Korenevsky district. Seven settlements have been cut off from the power supply."

Details: According to the Russian governor, no local residents were injured.

Starovoyt added that emergency crews would start work on restoring the power supply "as soon as the situation allows".

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that the military shot down five Ukrainian drones in Kursk Oblast between the evening of 25 September and the morning of 26 September.

They also claim to have repelled a UAV attack in Belgorod Oblast on the evening of 25 September, apparently shooting down seven drones in the sky over the Grayvoronsky urban district.

