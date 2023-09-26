All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian drone leaves 7 settlements without electricity in Kursk Oblast, Russia

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 September 2023, 12:53
Ukrainian drone leaves 7 settlements without electricity in Kursk Oblast, Russia
Stock photo: csotroitsk.ru

Seven settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia, have been left without electricity following an alleged attack by a Ukrainian drone.

Source: Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Starovoyt: "This morning a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on an electrical substation in the village of Snagost, Korenevsky district. Seven settlements have been cut off from the power supply."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the Russian governor, no local residents were injured.

Starovoyt added that emergency crews would start work on restoring the power supply "as soon as the situation allows".

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that the military shot down five Ukrainian drones in Kursk Oblast between the evening of 25 September and the morning of 26 September.

They also claim to have repelled a UAV attack in Belgorod Oblast on the evening of 25 September, apparently shooting down seven drones in the sky over the Grayvoronsky urban district.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
All News
Advertisement: