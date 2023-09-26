All Sections
Air Force Commander posts footage of air defence downing Shahed drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 September 2023, 13:09
screenshot

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has posted a video showing air defence systems responding to Russian Shahed drones on 26 September.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "We see everything, and we never get tired of destroying you [the Russians – ed.]!

Combat work by Air Force units against enemy Shahed UAVs on 26 September 2023.

Together to victory!"

Details: The video is of a system monitor, probably Western-manufactured, showing a Russian drone being targeted and destroyed.

Background: The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 25-26 September 2023. 38 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were recorded as having been launched from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea).

26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were downed by the air defence forces and assets of the Ukrainian Air Force, jointly with units of other parts of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

