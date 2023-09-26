Air Force Commander posts footage of air defence downing Shahed drones

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has posted a video showing air defence systems responding to Russian Shahed drones on 26 September.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "We see everything, and we never get tired of destroying you [the Russians – ed.]!

Advertisement:

Combat work by Air Force units against enemy Shahed UAVs on 26 September 2023.

Together to victory!"

Details: The video is of a system monitor, probably Western-manufactured, showing a Russian drone being targeted and destroyed.

Background: The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 25-26 September 2023. 38 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were recorded as having been launched from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea).

26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were downed by the air defence forces and assets of the Ukrainian Air Force, jointly with units of other parts of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!