Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting and hears detailed Foreign Intelligence Service report

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 September 2023, 14:10
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting and hears detailed Foreign Intelligence Service report
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, in which he heard reports from the Ukrainian military command, intelligence and Cabinet ministers.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The first Staff meeting after a long work trip.  

We listened to detailed reports. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine [Valeriy] Zaluzhnyi and Defence Intelligence Chief [Kyrylo] Budanov reported on the situation on the front and the Russians’ plans. Operational-strategic Group Commanders Syrskyi and Tarnavskyi reported on the progress of concrete offensive and defence operations in their areas of responsibility [Oleksandr Syrskyi is Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces and the Khortytsia group; Oleksandr Tarnavskyi is Commander of the Tavriia group – ed.]. Defence Minister Umierov reported on supplying the frontline troops with everything they need.

There was also a detailed report from Minister Kamyshin [Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries – ed.] about the measures his ministry is taking to increase domestic production of weapons, especially UAVs.

Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, reported on the current situation in the Russian army and the prospects of development of the Russian military industrial complex."

