All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Commission under UN Council does not rule out Russia's genocide of Ukrainians and its incitement

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 14:21
Commission under UN Council does not rule out Russia's genocide of Ukrainians and its incitement
War-torn Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine under the UN Human Rights Council continues to record torture and other crimes committed by the Russian military against Ukrainians and also does not rule out incitement of genocide in the Russian media.

Source: United Nations Human Rights Council

Details: Erik Møse, Chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, said that in the second year of the armed conflict, evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine continues to be collected.

Advertisement:

The Commission conducts in-depth investigations into unlawful attacks using explosives, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and attacks on energy infrastructure. These investigations may clarify whether torture and attacks on such infrastructure are crimes against humanity.

Attacks involving explosive weapons in populated areas have caused significant destruction and damage and have become the main cause of death and injury among civilians. There were attacks on residential buildings, a medical facility, a railway station, restaurants, shops and other targets. In most cases, there was no military presence at or near the affected facilities.

The Commission investigated the cause of the dam breach in Nova Kakhovka.

Møse reported that the Commission had collected additional evidence that the use of torture by the Russian armed forces in the territories under their control was widespread and systematic: the main victims were persons accused of being informers for the Ukrainian forces.

Similar torture methods were used in various institutions during interrogations, mainly to extract information from the victims. Rape and sexual violence took place.

Quote: "The Commission was also concerned about the possibility of genocide and incitement to genocide, and was continuing its investigations," the message reads.

In addition, Russia threatens global food security, global peace and security.

Ukraine continued to document and investigate over 100,000 cases of Russian war crimes.

During the debate, speakers condemned the systematic and widespread use of torture, deliberate killings and extrajudicial executions, attacks on civilians, rape, illegal imprisonment and illegal deportation documented by the Commission.

Some speakers stated that Ukrainian children were relocated or deported to Russian-occupied territories or the Russian Federation, and were separated from their families for long periods of time.

More than 19,000 Ukrainian children were victims of forced displacement and deportation planned and carried out by the top leadership of the Russian regime, which is a war crime and a crime against humanity that can also be equated to genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The Commission believes that a lack of awareness of the number of displaced children may hinder a rapid return process.

The Commission is concerned about the scale and gravity of the crimes committed by the Russian Armed Forces and stressed the need to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It also called on Ukrainian forces to investigate the few reports of human rights violations committed by their own forces.

Møse noted that in March the EU Council considered the comprehensive written report of the Commission and extended the Commission's mandate for another year.

Recently, three commissioners visited Ukraine and held instructive discussions with representatives of the authorities in Kyiv. They also talked to the victims of the attacks.

The commission highly appreciated the cooperation of the Ukrainian Government and the willingness of the victims to share their experiences, and also expressed regret that Russia left all communications directed to it unanswered.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
All News
Advertisement: