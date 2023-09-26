Powerful explosions ring out in Kherson

Powerful explosions have rung out in Kherson on Tuesday evening.

Source: Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "There are powerful explosions in Kherson! Stay in safe places! Do not go out into the open space!"

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko did not specify the details, but an air-raid warning was sounded in the oblast at 17:50 and lasted for half an hour.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





