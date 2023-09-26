Powerful explosions ring out in Kherson
Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 19:13
Powerful explosions have rung out in Kherson on Tuesday evening.
Source: Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration
Quote: "There are powerful explosions in Kherson! Stay in safe places! Do not go out into the open space!"
Details: Mrochko did not specify the details, but an air-raid warning was sounded in the oblast at 17:50 and lasted for half an hour.
