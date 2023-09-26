All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Special Operation Forces to check data on death of Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander after his "resurrection"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 September 2023, 15:32
Ukraine's Special Operation Forces to check data on death of Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander after his resurrection
screenshot from a video by the Russian Ministry of Defense released on September 26

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently collecting data and clarifying information about the possible death of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Viktor Sokolov.

Source: the press office of the SOF

Quote: "As you know, 34 officers were killed as a result of a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. Available sources claim that the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is among the dead. Many have not yet been identified due to the disparity of body fragments.

Advertisement:

Since the Russians were urgently forced to publish an answer with an apparently alive Sokolov, our units are clarifying the information. This happens within the framework of the procedure for collecting data on the results of the operation."

Previously: On 25 September, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 34 Russian officers were killed in an attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

On 26 September 26, the Ministry of Defence of Russia posted an image of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov, at a meeting. Where and when the Russian agency shot this video is currently unknown. The spokesman of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, told reporters he "does not have information about the alleged death of Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov".

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • On the morning of 22 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by guided missiles and UAVs on occupied Crimea, with the Russians claiming they had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.
  • Later, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later the occupiers' defence ministry said that person had gone missing.
  • Against the backdrop of explosions in occupied Crimea, Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the pilots of the Air Force and mocked Russian propaganda.
  • Foreign media outlets said that Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.
  • Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that at least 9 people, including Russian generals, were killed and 16 wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
  • Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that a successful operation resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

Putin says there were hand grenade pieces in bodies on Prigozhin's plane

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: