"Crab trap": Special Operations Forces strike Black Sea Fleet HQ during commanders' meeting

A successful operation by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.

Source: the press service of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces on social media

Details: Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces said that their daring and painstaking work allowed them to hit the Black Sea Fleet headquarters "on time and spot on" during a meeting of the Russian Fleet’s leadership in occupied Sevastopol.

Advertisement:

The Special Operations Forces soldiers passed the data to the Air Force for the strike.

Quote: "The details of the operation will be disclosed as soon as possible, and the result is dozens of dead and wounded occupiers, including the senior leadership of the fleet.

Let's carry on!"

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!