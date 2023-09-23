"Crab trap": Special Operations Forces strike Black Sea Fleet HQ during commanders' meeting
A successful operation by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.
Source: the press service of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces on social media
Details: Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces said that their daring and painstaking work allowed them to hit the Black Sea Fleet headquarters "on time and spot on" during a meeting of the Russian Fleet’s leadership in occupied Sevastopol.
The Special Operations Forces soldiers passed the data to the Air Force for the strike.
Quote: "The details of the operation will be disclosed as soon as possible, and the result is dozens of dead and wounded occupiers, including the senior leadership of the fleet.
Let's carry on!"
Background:
- On the morning of 22 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by guided missiles and UAVs on occupied Crimea, with the Russians claiming they had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.
- Later, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later the occupiers' defence ministry said that person had gone missing.
- Against the backdrop of explosions in occupied Crimea, Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the pilots of the Air Force and mocked Russian propaganda.
- Foreign media outlets said that Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.
- Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that at least 9 people, including Russian generals, were killed and 16 wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
