Belarusian foreign minister "cannot imagine" Minsk entering war against Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 00:16
Belarusian foreign minister cannot imagine Minsk entering war against Ukraine
Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik. photo: belrynok

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik has said he cannot imagine a situation in which his country would enter the war in Ukraine alongside Russian troops, ignoring the fact that Minsk made its territory available for the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Source: Aleinik in an interview with AP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether he could imagine a situation in which Belarus would enter the war in Ukraine alongside the Russians, the Belarusian foreign minister said: "My answer is no."

Aleinik claimed to understand the psychology of Ukrainians, pointing out that they neither want nor need "this war of attrition". In a blatant lie, he claimed that Belarus has consistently backed peace in its neighbouring country and would continue to "do everything in its power" to make it happen.

Aleinik also blamed Ukraine and "others indirectly involved" for the failure of the Ukrainian-Russian peace talks which briefly took place in Minsk at the start of the Russian invasion in 2022.

The Belarusian foreign minister ignored the well-known facts of his country's direct involvement in Europe’s largest armed conflict since the Second World War.

At the very least, the Belarusian regime of Alexander Lukashenko made its territory available for the invasion by Russian troops through northern Ukraine. Belarus has also taken in wounded Russians for medical treatment and provided its training grounds and infrastructure for training mobilised troops.

In addition, Lukashenko himself directly undermined the sovereignty of Ukraine that he claims to respect by recognising the terrorist formations of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics and the illegal annexation of Crimea, not to mention meeting with the leader of the terrorists in the DPR, Denis Pushilin.

