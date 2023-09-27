Russian forces hit Nikopol district: 2 people injured, business premises damaged

Russian occupying forces struck the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 26-27 September, injuring 2 people, wrecking an outbuilding, and damaging private business premises, gas pipelines and power lines.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The Russian army has once again targeted the Nikopol district. The enemy fired using heavy artillery on Myrove hromada and [the city of] Nikopol itself overnight [a hromada ia an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Two people were injured - men aged 44 and 68. Both were hospitalised and are in a moderate condition."

PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

Details: A two-storey building also caught fire due to a Russian bombardment.

PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

The Russian occupying forces damaged private business premises and 4 outbuildings, and completely destroyed one more.

PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

Russian projectiles caused damage to 6 private residential buildings, personal vehicles, gas pipelines and a power line.

An air-raid warning is in effect in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as of 07:40. The authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters.

