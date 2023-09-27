Ukrainian defenders have killed 276,990 Russians
Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 08:27
Russia continues to suffer losses in the war against Ukraine. Over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 320 Russian occupiers and destroyed 38 artillery systems, 24 drones, and 3 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 276,990 (+320) military personnel;
- 4,675 (+3) tanks;
- 8,950 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 6,337 (+38) artillery systems;
- 792 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 534 (+1) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 316 (+0) helicopters;
- 4,948 (+24) tactical UAVs;
- 1,529 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 20 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 8,792 (+29) vehicles and tankers;
- 927 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!