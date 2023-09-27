Ukrainian defenders have killed 276,990 Russians

STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war against Ukraine. Over the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders killed 320 Russian occupiers and destroyed 38 artillery systems, 24 drones, and 3 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 276,990 (+320) military personnel;

4,675 (+3) tanks;

8,950 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;

6,337 (+38) artillery systems;

792 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

534 (+1) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

316 (+0) helicopters;

4,948 (+24) tactical UAVs;

1,529 (+0) cruise missiles;

20 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

8,792 (+29) vehicles and tankers;

927 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!