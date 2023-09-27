All Sections
Russian aircraft hit Kherson Oblast this morning; 12 people injured over past 24 hours

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 08:33

Twelve people have been injured over the past 24 hours due to Russian bombardments and air strikes on Kherson Oblast. The Russian forces launched an air strike near the village of Mykolaivka at dawn on 27 September.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army attacked Mykolaivka in Beryslav district from the air today at 05:00. Information on casualties and damage is being established."

Details: The Russians attacked Kherson Oblast 119 times over the past 24 hours, firing 557 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including two missiles.

The Russian military targeted residential areas of the oblast's settlements; the grounds and premises of educational institutions, factories, a prison in the city of Kherson; and a medical facility in the town of Beryslav.

Twelve people were injured due to Russian aggression.

