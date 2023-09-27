All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine celebrates Day of Defenders on 1 October

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 27 September 2023, 11:53
Ukraine celebrates Day of Defenders on 1 October
Stock photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

On 1 October, Ukraine will celebrate the Day of Defenders on the new date for the first time; on the morning of this day, a minute of silence will be held throughout the country to honour those who gave their lives for Ukraine.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It happens that silence can say more than any words. This Sunday, October 1, Ukraine will celebrate the day of its defenders on a new date for the first time. All those who fight for the sake of the state. All those who give strength to Ukraine. All those who gave their lives for Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: The president stressed that this Sunday, for the first time, the whole of Ukraine will stop for a minute to silently honour the feat of our people who died defending the state and fellow Ukrainians.

"Let this become our new tradition. At 9:00. Sunday. 1 October. Central squares and streets of Ukrainian cities. A minute of honour. A minute of silence. And the eternity of memory of our fallen defenders," Zelenskyy summed up.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

Third Peace Formula meeting may be held in October in Istanbul

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:34
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
21:50
Europol joins international team investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine
21:25
Russia must be stopped as soon as possible – Polish Foreign Minister condemns attack on Hroza village
21:21
Zelenskyy to European Parliament President: Ready to start EU accession talks this year
21:05
EXPLAINERWhy did Vučić need unrest in northern Kosovo, and is Russia involved?
20:47
This is war crime: EU top diplomat condemns atrocity by Russians in Kharkiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement: