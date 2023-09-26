All Sections
Russians on Melitopol front use civilians as human shields – General Staff

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 10:55
VILLAGE OF NOVE, LOCATED BETWEEN ROBOTYNE AND TOKMAK. PHOTO: DEEPSTATE MAP

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has stated that Russian units suffered significant losses in the area between the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces have also been moving into the civilians’ houses on the Melitopol front, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, using yards to set up firing positions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 September

Quote: "The Russian occupiers cynically continue to violate international humanitarian law norms. They forcibly live together with civilian residents in their homes, using civilians as human shields.

For example, in the settlement of Nove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast [a village located between Orikhiv and Tokmak – ed.], Russian troops use private yards where civilians live as firing positions for military equipment and personnel deployment."

Details: In addition, the General Staff stated that Russian forces continue to suffer significant losses in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian General Staff said the 200th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 14th Army Corps, part of the Russian Northern Military District, which is taking part in the hostilities between Bakhmut and Soledar, has high combat losses of personnel, both killed and wounded.

Thus, the Russians set up a military hospital in the Pervomaisk City Central Hospital in Luhansk Oblast, where they treat over 200 Russian servicemen, mainly from the 200 brigade.

"The unit’s personnel have low morale and no motivation for further combat operations," the General Staff reported.

Subjects: Donetsk region
