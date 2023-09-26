All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians on Melitopol front use civilians as human shields – General Staff

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 26 September 2023, 10:55
Russians on Melitopol front use civilians as human shields – General Staff
VILLAGE OF NOVE, LOCATED BETWEEN ROBOTYNE AND TOKMAK. PHOTO: DEEPSTATE MAP

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has stated that Russian units suffered significant losses in the area between the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces have also been moving into the civilians’ houses on the Melitopol front, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, using yards to set up firing positions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 September

Quote: "The Russian occupiers cynically continue to violate international humanitarian law norms. They forcibly live together with civilian residents in their homes, using civilians as human shields.

Advertisement:

For example, in the settlement of Nove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast [a village located between Orikhiv and Tokmak – ed.], Russian troops use private yards where civilians live as firing positions for military equipment and personnel deployment."

Details: In addition, the General Staff stated that Russian forces continue to suffer significant losses in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian General Staff said the 200th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 14th Army Corps, part of the Russian Northern Military District, which is taking part in the hostilities between Bakhmut and Soledar, has high combat losses of personnel, both killed and wounded.

Thus, the Russians set up a military hospital in the Pervomaisk City Central Hospital in Luhansk Oblast, where they treat over 200 Russian servicemen, mainly from the 200 brigade.

"The unit’s personnel have low morale and no motivation for further combat operations," the General Staff reported.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Russians try in vain to achieve success near Klishchiivka and Marinka – General Staff report
Local "authorities" losing control in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast: texting and call censorship introduced
Russian troops unsuccessfully attack near Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka – ISW
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: