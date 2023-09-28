All Sections
French Defenсe Minister arrives in Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 12:56
Photo: French Embassy's X (Twitter)

French Defenсe Minister Sébastien Lecornu has come to Ukraine with a visit.

Source: European Pravda; French Embassy.

Lecornu began his visit to the Ukrainian capital on 28 September, accompanied by French ambassador Gaël Veyssièr. 

"The day began with an emotional moment of honouring the heroes in front of the wall of memory of those who fell for Ukraine," the embassy said.

Before that, it became known that UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps had arrived in Ukraine and was probably still in Kyiv. The president's office did not specify when his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy occurred.

It is known that the Defence Industries Forum, with the participation of more than 160 representatives of the defence industry from around the world, is to take place in Kyiv in a few days. The exact dates of the event are not disclosed.

