Zelenskyy talks Caesar howitzers, SCALP missiles and air defence systems with French Armed Forces Minister

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 28 September 2023, 19:24
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy noted France's comprehensive assistance to Ukraine. He expressed his appreciation for the personal role played by President Emmanuel Macron in supporting Ukraine's international initiatives and making decisions on strengthening the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Quote: "I want to express my special thanks to French President Macron for the fact that all our agreements have yielded a powerful result in strengthening the Ukrainian army," he said.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian president and the French minister had a detailed discussion of further steps to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities with the support of France, in particular, the possibility of starting joint production of certain types of weapons.

Zelenskyy acknowledged the effectiveness of the military assistance provided by France, in particular the SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system, Caesar self-propelled howitzers and SCALP-EG long-range missiles.

The parties paid special attention to the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defence, which is especially important as the winter approaches.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also presented Sébastien Lecornu with the Order of Merit, 2nd class, for his significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation and his support for the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Себастьєн Лекорню й Володимир Зеленський у Києві
Sébastien Lecornu and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv
 PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

