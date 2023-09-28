Hungarian Ambassador presents credentials to Lukashenko

Zita Ilona Bencsik, the new Hungarian ambassador in Belarus, has become the first ambassador of an EU country since 2020 to present credentials to Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Belarusian pro-government news agency BelTA

Details: Along with Hungary, Lukashenko accepted the credentials of the ambassadors of 10 other countries – Kazakhstan, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Uganda, Cambodia, the Philippines, Jordan and Colombia.

During the acceptance of credentials from the Hungarian ambassador, the self-proclaimed Belarusian president stated that "Hungary is a long-standing and reliable friend of Belarus. Our relations have passed the test of time and are based on pragmatism and mutual respect."

Quote: "We are ready to continue the dialogue with Hungary in order to de-escalate tensions in the region by resolving controversial issues through peace talks," BelTA quotes Lukashenko.

Earlier in September, Zita Ilona Bencsik presented copies of credentials to Sergei Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, something that an EU member state also did for the first time since 2020.

Budapest remains one of the few in the West to be in official contact with the Lukashenko regime. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó visited Belarus in February 2023.

