All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian troops strike Donetsk Oblast again: Two civilians killed, six injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 28 September 2023, 19:39
Russian troops strike Donetsk Oblast again: Two civilians killed, six injured
PHOTO: THE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Russian forces have launched attacks on the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians and injuring six.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The investigation said that the Russians launched an attack, likely from 152-mm tubed artillery, on Krasnohorivka on 28 September at 12:00. Two men aged 47 and 54 were killed in the attack. Two women aged 45 and 62 and a 60-year old man suffered blast injuries.

Advertisement:

Just one hour later, the Russians launched an airstrike on Kostiantynivka, launching KAB-100 aviation bombs, early reports said.

Three men aged 37 to 60 were injured in the explosions. They suffered fractures and lacerations. All the casualties were outdoors at the time of the attack.

 

In addition, damage was caused to a retail unit, residential buildings, private houses and an educational institution.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
Donetsk region
Russians increase density of mine-explosive barriers on Bakhmut front – General Staff report
Russian forces attack Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant with missiles
Russians attack Kostiantynivka for third time in two days, injure three people
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: