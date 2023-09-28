Russian troops strike Donetsk Oblast again: Two civilians killed, six injured

Russian forces have launched attacks on the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians and injuring six.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The investigation said that the Russians launched an attack, likely from 152-mm tubed artillery, on Krasnohorivka on 28 September at 12:00. Two men aged 47 and 54 were killed in the attack. Two women aged 45 and 62 and a 60-year old man suffered blast injuries.

Advertisement:

Just one hour later, the Russians launched an airstrike on Kostiantynivka, launching KAB-100 aviation bombs, early reports said.

Three men aged 37 to 60 were injured in the explosions. They suffered fractures and lacerations. All the casualties were outdoors at the time of the attack.

In addition, damage was caused to a retail unit, residential buildings, private houses and an educational institution.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!