Russians attack Kostiantynivka for third time in two days, injure three people

The Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 28 September, injuring three people.

Source: Suspilne with reference to a comment by Oleksii Roslov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration

Quote: "At 12:50 there was a strike on a residential area in the city of Kostiantynivka. Preliminary reports show that three people have been injured in the attack, one of them is in critical condition."

Advertisement:

Details: Roslov stated that the Russians attacked the same district they had attacked last night and yesterday afternoon. The number of damaged buildings is so far unknown. The type of equipment used in the attack is being established.

Background:

Suspilne reports that this is the third attack on Kostiantynivka in the last two days. On Wednesday at 04:10, Russia dropped a KAB-500 guided bomb on the city. The same bomb was dropped on Kostiantynivka on the afternoon of 27 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





