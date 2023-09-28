All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kostiantynivka for third time in two days, injure three people

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 28 September 2023, 15:41
Russians attack Kostiantynivka for third time in two days, injure three people
EXPLOSION. STOCK PHOTO: DEPOSITPHOTOS

The Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 28 September, injuring three people.

Source: Suspilne with reference to a comment by Oleksii Roslov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration

Quote: "At 12:50 there was a strike on a residential area in the city of Kostiantynivka. Preliminary reports show that three people have been injured in the attack, one of them is in critical condition."

Advertisement:

Details: Roslov stated that the Russians attacked the same district they had attacked last night and yesterday afternoon. The number of damaged buildings is so far unknown. The type of equipment used in the attack is being established.

Background:

  • Suspilne reports that this is the third attack on Kostiantynivka in the last two days. On Wednesday at 04:10, Russia dropped a KAB-500 guided bomb on the city. The same bomb was dropped on Kostiantynivka on the afternoon of 27 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
Donetsk region
Images of completely destroyed Klishchiivka and Andriivka posted online
Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near Hrihorivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka − General Staff report
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast: 1 person killed, 4 injured
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: