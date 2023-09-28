Chief of UK Defence Staff: Strikes on Russian Black Sea Fleet prove that Ukraine holds initiative

UK Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin, who is on a visit to Kyiv, said that strikes on the Russian Black Sea Fleet are an example of how Ukraine is holding the initiative.

Quote: "We discussed the new military assistance commitments made in Ramstein last week that will help strengthen and sustain Ukraine's resilience through the winter and beyond.

The recent strikes on the Black Sea Fleet are another example of how Ukraine is holding the initiative.

Putin has lost control of the war he started.

This visit, along with my visits over the summer, have reinforced my belief that Ukraine will win. The UK will stand with them every step of the way."

Details: On 28 September, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi met with Chief of the UK Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin. The latter said they discussed the situation at the front line and the current needs of the Ukrainian army.

Background:

On 22 September, several explosions thundered in the occupied city of Sevastopol. The Russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported a missile attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Satellite images and video show that there were several hits.

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said the strike that occurred on 22 September resulted in deaths and injuries among the Russian military leadership.

The invaders had to dismantle the building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol via a "controlled explosion".

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 34 Russian officers were killed in the attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

In addition, on 20 September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a "successful strike" on the Black Sea Fleet command post of the Russian military near the settlements of Verkhniosadove.

