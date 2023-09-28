All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's National TV and Radio Broadcasting Council working on regulating Telegram

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 September 2023, 23:56
Ukraine's National TV and Radio Broadcasting Council working on regulating Telegram
Olha Herasymyuk, Head of Ukraine’s National TV and Radio Broadcasting Council. Photo: Ukrinform

Ukraine’s National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting is working on regulating the Telegram messenger, where Russian users spread their false narratives.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Olha Herasymyuk, Head of Ukraine’s National TV and Radio Broadcasting Council

Details: Herasymyuk said that media outlets banned in Ukraine for pro-Russian activities are still active on Telegram. This is a "difficult issue" that the council is working to resolve.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Their Google-translated renditions of Ukrainian language are no longer funny. They learned to use nice, proper words. People are having trouble identifying them from real pro-Ukrainian channels. This is an issue we are working on with the Ministry for Digital Transformation and others."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: