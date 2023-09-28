All Sections
Ukraine's National TV and Radio Broadcasting Council working on regulating Telegram

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 September 2023, 23:56
Ukraine's National TV and Radio Broadcasting Council working on regulating Telegram
Olha Herasymyuk, Head of Ukraine’s National TV and Radio Broadcasting Council. Photo: Ukrinform

Ukraine’s National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting is working on regulating the Telegram messenger, where Russian users spread their false narratives.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Olha Herasymyuk, Head of Ukraine’s National TV and Radio Broadcasting Council

Details: Herasymyuk said that media outlets banned in Ukraine for pro-Russian activities are still active on Telegram. This is a "difficult issue" that the council is working to resolve.

Quote: "Their Google-translated renditions of Ukrainian language are no longer funny. They learned to use nice, proper words. People are having trouble identifying them from real pro-Ukrainian channels. This is an issue we are working on with the Ministry for Digital Transformation and others."

