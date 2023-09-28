Ukraine's National TV and Radio Broadcasting Council working on regulating Telegram

Ukraine’s National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting is working on regulating the Telegram messenger, where Russian users spread their false narratives.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Olha Herasymyuk, Head of Ukraine’s National TV and Radio Broadcasting Council

Details: Herasymyuk said that media outlets banned in Ukraine for pro-Russian activities are still active on Telegram. This is a "difficult issue" that the council is working to resolve.

Quote: "Their Google-translated renditions of Ukrainian language are no longer funny. They learned to use nice, proper words. People are having trouble identifying them from real pro-Ukrainian channels. This is an issue we are working on with the Ministry for Digital Transformation and others."

