Russians say drones attack Russia's Kursk Oblast, leaving settlements without electricity

Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, said on the morning of 29 September that drones had dropped explosives on the substation, causing power outages in settlements.

Quote: "A Ukrainian drone dropped two explosive devices on a substation in the settlement of Belaya, Belovsky District.

One of the transformers caught fire. Five settlements and a hospital have been cut off from the power supply."

Details: Earlier, Starovoit reported that an air defence system was responding in the Kursk district.

Background: On 26 August, seven settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia, were left without electricity following an alleged attack by a Ukrainian drone.

