10,000 personnel and 450 weapons: Russians build up a striking fist in Luhansk Oblast – DeepState

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 18 June 2024, 12:34
Infographic: DeepState

DeepState analysts report that the Russians have amassed up to 10,000 troops and 450 pieces of military equipment in the area between Raihorodka to Novovodiane, which is about 20 km from the village of Borova, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DeepState on Telegram

Quote from DeepState: "The enemy has built up a striking fist to attack Borova. In the area from Raihorodka to Novovodiane, the Russians have amassed up to 10,000 personnel and about 450 weapons, including 200 artillery systems. The goal is obvious – an attempt to repeat last year's attack on Borova."

Details: Analysts reiterate that currently, a long defensive line on this front is held by the 3rd Assault Brigade, but the forces remain disproportionate: the Russians outnumber Ukrainian forces, use additional units and conduct intense assault operations along the entire offensive line. 

It is reported that the Russians have deployed the 3rd and 144th Divisions of the 20th Army, represented by the 236th Artillery Brigade and 11 regiments: 7 motorised infantry regiments, 2 tank regiments and 2 artillery regiments. In addition, mercenaries from irregular army units are involved. Among them, Storm V, Black Mamba, Fixies and Patriot PMC are known to be present. A BARS-14 unit has arrived to maintain order. 

 
Frontline near occupied Svatove and unoccupied Borova
Map: DeepState

"Over the past three weeks, the enemy has been conducting preparatory activities in the form of probing weaknesses in the defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There are continuous assaults on the positions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. The enemy is losing personnel, but every week, 200 to 400 freshly mobilised occupiers arrive. This is enough to replenish and build up the group. So far, the tactics of meatgrinder assaults have not yielded significant results only because there is a strong brigade in the area. But we emphasise that the forces are far from equal," DeepState writes.

Analysts report that the Russians want to repeat last year's strategy of first reaching the Nadiia-Novoiehorivka line and then the Pershotravneve-Cherneshchyna line.

Background:

  • On 3 October 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the village of Borova in Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast, as well as part of the namesake hromada [an administrative unit designating a town or a village and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

Kharkiv Oblast
Commander of 125th Brigade, which allowed a Russian breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast, resigns from office
Air raids in Kharkiv Oblast last 16 hours a day on average
"An example to Russian soldiers": Ukraine's marines replenish prisoner swap stocks near Vovchansk – video
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
