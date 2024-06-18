10,000 personnel and 450 weapons: Russians build up a striking fist in Luhansk Oblast – DeepState

DeepState analysts report that the Russians have amassed up to 10,000 troops and 450 pieces of military equipment in the area between Raihorodka to Novovodiane, which is about 20 km from the village of Borova, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DeepState on Telegram

Quote from DeepState: "The enemy has built up a striking fist to attack Borova. In the area from Raihorodka to Novovodiane, the Russians have amassed up to 10,000 personnel and about 450 weapons, including 200 artillery systems. The goal is obvious – an attempt to repeat last year's attack on Borova."

Details: Analysts reiterate that currently, a long defensive line on this front is held by the 3rd Assault Brigade, but the forces remain disproportionate: the Russians outnumber Ukrainian forces, use additional units and conduct intense assault operations along the entire offensive line.

It is reported that the Russians have deployed the 3rd and 144th Divisions of the 20th Army, represented by the 236th Artillery Brigade and 11 regiments: 7 motorised infantry regiments, 2 tank regiments and 2 artillery regiments. In addition, mercenaries from irregular army units are involved. Among them, Storm V, Black Mamba, Fixies and Patriot PMC are known to be present. A BARS-14 unit has arrived to maintain order.

Frontline near occupied Svatove and unoccupied Borova Map: DeepState

"Over the past three weeks, the enemy has been conducting preparatory activities in the form of probing weaknesses in the defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There are continuous assaults on the positions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. The enemy is losing personnel, but every week, 200 to 400 freshly mobilised occupiers arrive. This is enough to replenish and build up the group. So far, the tactics of meatgrinder assaults have not yielded significant results only because there is a strong brigade in the area. But we emphasise that the forces are far from equal," DeepState writes.

Analysts report that the Russians want to repeat last year's strategy of first reaching the Nadiia-Novoiehorivka line and then the Pershotravneve-Cherneshchyna line.

Background:

On 3 October 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the village of Borova in Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast, as well as part of the namesake hromada [an administrative unit designating a town or a village and their adjacent territories – ed.].

