Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian storage points on Kherson front − General Staff report

Ukraine’s Defence Forces on the Kherson front have conducted counter-battery operations, destroying storage points and successfully striking at the Russians’ rear.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 29 September

Details: During the past day, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 39 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, and Ukrainian defenders destroyed 31 of them.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are on the defensive in Ukraine's east and south, continuing their offensive actions on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, killing Russian soldiers, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions.

During the past day, 21 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, Russian forces launched 83 air strikes, and fired 63 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian targets. Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Air strikes were carried out in: Hrabovske (Sumy Oblast); Kruhle, Kupiansk and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast); Torske, Siversk, Spirne, Vesele, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Avdiivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhya Oblast), and Mykolaivka (Kherson Oblast).

Over 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces maintain their military presence in the border areas, actively conducting sabotage activities in the border areas to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened fronts, and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border of Ukraine in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk and Bakhmut fronts, Russian forces did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Russian forces tried to reclaim their lost positions in the area south of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, but failed. In addition, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, where during the past day, the Russians made six unsuccessful attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their occupied positions. Ukraine’s Defence Forces also successfully repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled a Russian attack in the area of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces tried to recover its lost position near the settlement of Chervone in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but failed.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their offensive actions on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on Russian forces, and exhausting them along the entire contact line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to conduct counter-battery operations, destroy storage points and inflict successful hits on Russia's rear.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted 13 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, one strike on an anti-aircraft missile system and two on Russian electronic warfare stations. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted an anti-aircraft missile system, 11 artillery pieces and one Russian ammunition storage point.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!