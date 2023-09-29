All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian drones attack power substation in Kursk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 September 2023, 09:24
Ukrainian drones attack power substation in Kursk Oblast
screenshot from video by SSU

Ukrainian drones have successfully attacked a power substation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda (UP) source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: A UP source in the SSU has provided a video of a successful attack on an electrical substation, against the backdrop of the Russian Ministry of Defence boasting of having "destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones" in Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

The source says that important Russian military targets were connected to it. The video shows how the drones hit the target.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote: "Thanks to another special operation of the Security Service, the occupiers are beginning to understand that a blackout is not just a foreign word, but a reality already on their doorstep. If the Russian Federation continues to attack our infrastructure facilities, it will receive even more ‘bavovna’ in return." [Bavovna is a Ukrainian word for cotton; this is a reference to how Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means cotton, and this has since become a meme – ed.]

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: