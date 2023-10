Ukrainian drones attack power substation in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian drones have successfully attacked a power substation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda (UP) source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: A UP source in the SSU has provided a video of a successful attack on an electrical substation, against the backdrop of the Russian Ministry of Defence boasting of having "destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones" in Kursk Oblast.

The source says that important Russian military targets were connected to it. The video shows how the drones hit the target.

Quote: "Thanks to another special operation of the Security Service, the occupiers are beginning to understand that a blackout is not just a foreign word, but a reality already on their doorstep. If the Russian Federation continues to attack our infrastructure facilities, it will receive even more ‘bavovna’ in return." [Bavovna is a Ukrainian word for cotton; this is a reference to how Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means cotton, and this has since become a meme – ed.]

