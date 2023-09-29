Russians claim to have downed 11 drones in Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed it downed 11 drones over Kaluga and Kursk oblasts in Russia.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote: "The Kyiv regime’s attempt to conduct a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on facilities in Russian territory on the night of 28-29 September was stopped."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that air defence systems destroyed 10 drones over Kursk Oblast and one more over Kaluga Oblast.

Background:

Roman Starovoit, Governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, said on the morning of 29 September that drones had dropped explosives on a substation, causing power outages in settlements.

Starovoit said on 26 September that seven settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia, were left without electricity following an alleged attack by a Ukrainian drone.

