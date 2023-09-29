Russians attack Kherson, severely injuring public utility workers

Russian forces attacked Kherson on the morning of 29 September, injuring two public utility workers.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office



Details: An investigation has shown that the Russian military once again attacked the city of Kherson at 08:30 on 29 September.

Early reports indicate that two employees of a utility company suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Residential buildings, cars and other civilian infrastructure were damaged in the Russian attack.

PHoto: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Priority measures are being taken to document the crime committed by the aggressor state’s army.

