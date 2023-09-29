Russians hit agricultural facility in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces hit an agricultural facility in the settlement of Inzhenerne in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegeram

Quote: "Occupiers attacked an agricultural facility in the village of Inzhenerne. Agricultural machinery was destroyed in the attack."

Advertisement:

Details: There were no casualties.

Background: Russian forces attacked Kherson on the morning of 29 September, injuring two public utility workers.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!