Russians hit agricultural facility in Kherson Oblast
Friday, 29 September 2023, 11:06
Russian forces hit an agricultural facility in the settlement of Inzhenerne in Kherson Oblast.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegeram
Quote: "Occupiers attacked an agricultural facility in the village of Inzhenerne. Agricultural machinery was destroyed in the attack."
Details: There were no casualties.
Background: Russian forces attacked Kherson on the morning of 29 September, injuring two public utility workers.
