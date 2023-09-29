All Sections
Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 29 September 2023, 11:48
Airbus A319 CJ. Photo: JCAERO.COM

The Lithuanian company J&C Aero has completed the modification and update of the aircraft's interior of Airbus A319 CJ,  the plane used by the President of Ukraine.

Source: J&C Aero

Quote: "J&C Aero has recently completed a major refurbishment project under which it provided cabin modification and renewal services for a state air company "Ukraine" The company operates a state-owned Airbus A319 Corporate Jet used for the air transportation of the President of Ukraine."

Details: The company says that J&C Aero engineers developed design changes necessary to integrate a new In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system and modernise the aircraft's Cabin Management System (CMS) during the project.

Before installing the components, J&C Aero also successfully completed EASA certification of the cockpit modification to the new STC (#10082618).

The company's team also acted as an intermediary in the supply of the KA-BAND Satcom navigation system and supported its further installation on the aircraft.

Apart from that, J&C Aero completed a complete interior upgrade of the aircraft, including fabric covering, executive seating and couches, interior veneer, carpets and laminate, as well as other cabin parts.

The updated cabin elements were manufactured in-house by J&C Aero, and the installation and maintenance work was carried out by Magnetic MRO at Tallinn Airport (TLL) in accordance with the maintenance instructions developed by J&C Aero.

The message did not say how long it took to get the modernisation works done. At the same time, Laurynas Skukauskas, CEO of J&C Aero, called it one of the most difficult projects.

Quote from Skukauskas: "Without a doubt, it was one of our most complex and ambitious projects. Being not only an Airbus Corporate Jet but also an aircraft used for the transportation of the head of state, this Airbus A319 required particular attention to details, flexibility in solving challenges, and, of course, full discretion. 

It was a privilege for us to contribute to the renewal of the aircraft. We are thankful to the state air company "Ukraine" for the trust and to our partners at Magnetic MRO for their support in this project. Our utmost gratitude also goes to our team for their hard work and many sleepless nights."

