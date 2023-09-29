All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Military do not confirm Office of President's statement about "capture of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group"

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 29 September 2023, 13:01
Military do not confirm Office of President's statement about capture of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group
screenshot from Yermak's video on Telegram

The 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces has not confirmed the statement of Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, about the capture of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group, and also reported that the video with the logo of the brigade, which Yermak posted, does not actually belong to them.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda, citing the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Details: When asked whether the 128th brigade had captured a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group on the Zaporizhzhia front, they answered: "We do not have such information."

Advertisement:

To a clarifying question, whether the video that Yermak posted is theirs or whether they had posted it somewhere unofficially, they answered: "No."

Background: 

  • On the afternoon of 28 September, Yermak posted a video on his Telegram channel with the logo of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, in which, as Yermak said, fighters of this brigade capture Russian saboteurs in the uniform of the Armed Forces.
  • The video shows about five people walking with their hands raised and then lying on the ground. The Ukrainian flag can be seen on their uniforms.
  • The same video was posted by the Russian Defence Ministry on their social media earlier this morning. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that it was the Ukrainian soldiers surrendering in the video.
  • Yermak deleted his post without explanation in the evening. During this time, several Ukrainian media outlets, including Ukrainska Pravda, spread this information, citing Yermak.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: