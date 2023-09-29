Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
A strong blast has occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the afternoon of 29 September.
Source: Viktoriia Halitsyna, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Berdiansk residents report a powerful explosion in the city and an unstable power supply afterwards. We advise you to unplug all electrical appliances.
We are clarifying the information and monitoring the news from the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff."
Details: Halitsyna said the explosion was heard in several districts of Berdiansk.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!