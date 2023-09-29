Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur

A strong blast has occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the afternoon of 29 September.

Source: Viktoriia Halitsyna, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Berdiansk residents report a powerful explosion in the city and an unstable power supply afterwards. We advise you to unplug all electrical appliances.

We are clarifying the information and monitoring the news from the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff."

Details: Halitsyna said the explosion was heard in several districts of Berdiansk.

