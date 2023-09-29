All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 September 2023, 14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
Stock photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has collected evidence against Yuri Velikoklad, the sanctioned CEO of Russian air company 223 Liotny Otryad (223 Flight Squad) under the Ministry of Defence of Russia.

Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: According to the SSU, Velikoklad provided the aircraft for transporting Russian troops and armament from the Middle East and Africa to the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

It was Velikoklad who arranged the transportation of the Shahed kamikaze drones from Iran to the Ukrainian border. On 3 July 2023, the Ukrainian city of Sumy was attacked with these drones.

Then the Russians launched attacks on two residential buildings and an SSU building. The attacks resulted in civilian casualties.

Quote: "It was determined that the Iranian-made drones were transported to the territory of Russia by a military transporting Il-76 aircraft from the aircraft park owned by Velikoklad’s company.

Moreover, at the end of 2022 and at the beginning of 2023, the official provided the aircraft for the transportation of the units of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) from Africa to the war in Ukraine.

Then the militants were deployed near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast to conduct the assault on the city.

To carry out the flights, the leadership of the militants signed agreements with Velikoklad’s company and transferred funds to its accounts for using its aircraft.

It was documented that the Wagnerites spent RUB 56 million (US$574,211) on eight international flights.

In order to disguise their contacts with Velikoklad’s company, the members of the Wagner PMC used Russia-controlled commercial structures outside the country."

Details: Reportedly, Velikoklad was served with a notice of suspicion.

Since the perpetrator is in the territory of Russia, complex measures are being taken to bring Velikoklad to justice for crimes against Ukraine, the SBU said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: