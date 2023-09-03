All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy says 2 more vessels pass via Ukraine's temporary grain corridor

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 3 September 2023, 14:14

Two more vessels have successfully passed the Ukrainian temporary route created after Russia terminated the grain initiative.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "Two more vessels have successfully passed via our temporary Black Sea grain corridor. Ukraine restores true freedom of navigation to the Black Sea. Freedom requires decisiveness."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked the port employees and all those who ensure the corridor’s safe functioning.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"We urge our allies to support our effort by providing more air defence systems. Together, we can protect freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and beyond," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

  • The bulk carrier Primus, under the flag of Liberia, was the second vessel to use the temporary route from the Odesa Port.
  • The first ship that used the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the grain initiative arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye.
  • Ukraine opened registration for merchant vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.
  • Ukraine announced temporary corridors in the Black Sea for trade vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.
  • The last vessel with Ukrainian foodstuff left the Odesa Port on 16 July.
  • Russia unilaterally left the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 17 July, and attacked the port grain infrastructure numerous times afterwards.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: