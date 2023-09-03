Zelenskyy says 2 more vessels pass via Ukraine's temporary grain corridor

Two more vessels have successfully passed the Ukrainian temporary route created after Russia terminated the grain initiative.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "Two more vessels have successfully passed via our temporary Black Sea grain corridor. Ukraine restores true freedom of navigation to the Black Sea. Freedom requires decisiveness."

Advertisement:

Ще два судна успішно пройшли нашим тимчасовим «зерновим коридором».



Україна відновлює справжню свободу судноплавства в Чорному морі. Свобода вимагає рішучості.



Я дякую працівникам портів і всім, хто забезпечує безпечне функціонування коридору.



Ми закликаємо союзників… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 2, 2023

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked the port employees and all those who ensure the corridor’s safe functioning.

"We urge our allies to support our effort by providing more air defence systems. Together, we can protect freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and beyond," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

The bulk carrier Primus, under the flag of Liberia, was the second vessel to use the temporary route from the Odesa Port.

The first ship that used the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the grain initiative arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Ukraine opened registration for merchant vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine announced temporary corridors in the Black Sea for trade vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.

The last vessel with Ukrainian foodstuff left the Odesa Port on 16 July.

Russia unilaterally left the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 17 July, and attacked the port grain infrastructure numerous times afterwards.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!