Zelenskyy says 2 more vessels pass via Ukraine's temporary grain corridor

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 3 September 2023, 14:14

Two more vessels have successfully passed the Ukrainian temporary route created after Russia terminated the grain initiative.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "Two more vessels have successfully passed via our temporary Black Sea grain corridor. Ukraine restores true freedom of navigation to the Black Sea. Freedom requires decisiveness."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked the port employees and all those who ensure the corridor’s safe functioning.

"We urge our allies to support our effort by providing more air defence systems. Together, we can protect freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and beyond," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

  • The bulk carrier Primus, under the flag of Liberia, was the second vessel to use the temporary route from the Odesa Port.
  • The first ship that used the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the grain initiative arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye.
  • Ukraine opened registration for merchant vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.
  • Ukraine announced temporary corridors in the Black Sea for trade vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.
  • The last vessel with Ukrainian foodstuff left the Odesa Port on 16 July.
  • Russia unilaterally left the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 17 July, and attacked the port grain infrastructure numerous times afterwards.

