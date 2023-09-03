Zelenskyy discusses military aid and defence of Odesa Oblast with Macron

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to discuss defence packages for Ukraine, ensuring the functioning of the grain corridor, and strengthening the security of Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian President on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he and Macron discussed, in particular, the forthcoming defence packages for Ukraine.

In addition, during the negotiations, the leaders agreed on the participation of France and French companies in the Defence Industries Forum.

Separately, they discussed ensuring the functioning of the grain corridor and strengthening the security of Odesa Oblast.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Macron agreed to begin negotiations on bilateral security guarantees as part of the development of the G7 declaration.

Quote: "I thanked France for taking the lead in implementing the Peace Formula. We discussed the Global Peace Summit, which needs to engage a broad number of countries, particularly those outside of Europe," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

In late August, Macron met with Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister. During the meeting, they discussed further military support, the expansion of the Ukrainian peace formula coalition and Ukrainian grain exports to Africa and beyond.

Before that, Vadym Omelchenko, the Ambassador of Ukraine to France, announced the transfer of further batches of long-range SCALP missiles.

