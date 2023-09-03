All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses military aid and defence of Odesa Oblast with Macron

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 3 September 2023, 16:43
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to discuss defence packages for Ukraine, ensuring the functioning of the grain corridor, and strengthening the security of Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian President on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he and Macron discussed, in particular, the forthcoming defence packages for Ukraine.

In addition, during the negotiations, the leaders agreed on the participation of France and French companies in the Defence Industries Forum.

Separately, they discussed ensuring the functioning of the grain corridor and strengthening the security of Odesa Oblast.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Macron agreed to begin negotiations on bilateral security guarantees as part of the development of the G7 declaration.

Quote: "I thanked France for taking the lead in implementing the Peace Formula. We discussed the Global Peace Summit, which needs to engage a broad number of countries, particularly those outside of Europe," Zelenskyy said.

Background: 

