Zelenskyy decides to replace defence minister: new approaches are needed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 September 2023, 22:03
Zelenskyy decides to replace defence minister: new approaches are needed
ZELENSKYY AND REZNIKOV. PHOTO: UKRAINIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he has decided to remove Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov from his post and that he will be replaced by Rustem Umerov, the current Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

Source: President’s evening address

Quote: "This week, the Parliament will be offered to make a personnel decision. I want to outline it now. I have decided to replace the Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war. I believe that the Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large.

Now Rustem Umerov should lead the Ministry. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine knows this person well, and Mr Umerov does not need any additional introductions. I expect the Parliament to support this candidate. Autumn is a time for strengthening."

Previously: On 31 August, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov would be removed from his post soon and might be replaced by Rustem Umerov.

Background:

  • On 10 August, Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was looking for a replacement for Oleksii Reznikov as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence and that there were at least two candidates.
  • On 19 August, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, commenting on rumours that the president was looking for a replacement for him for the position at the Ministry of Defence, said this position was "temporary" for him and he could resign at his own discretion.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in response to a question about the chances that Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov might be removed from his post, said he would be able to comment on personnel decisions after signing relevant decrees.
  • On 28 August, Reznikov said that he and the president had discussed the possibility of appointing Reznikov to another position, but the decision had to be made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

Advertisement: