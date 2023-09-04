All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Head of leading political party reveals when Ukrainian parliament will vote for replacement of Defence Minister

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 4 September 2023, 00:25
Head of leading political party reveals when Ukrainian parliament will vote for replacement of Defence Minister
DAVYD ARAKHAMIA. PHOTO: FACEBOOK-PAGE OF ARAKHAMIA

Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) party faction, reported that next week the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament] will vote on the resignation of Oleksii Reznikov, the current Minister of Defence of Ukraine, and the appointment of Rustem Umierov to the office.

Source: Arakhamia on Telegram

Quote: "This week’s changes of post:

Advertisement:

– resignation of the Minister of Defence;

– discharge from office of the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine".

Details: Arakhamia added that the MPs will vote to appoint Rustam Umierov as the new Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

 "No other personnel matters will be handled this week," – Arakhamia added.

He stated that the Verkhovna Rada will also vote on "the resumption of the declaration of all officials in the format agreed upon with international partners" and for "changes to the law on PEPs [Politically Exposed Persons]" in the first reading.

Previously: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he has decided to remove Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov from his post. It is planned to replace him with Rustem Umierov, head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 10 August, Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was looking for a replacement for Oleksii Reznikov as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence and that there were at least two candidates.
  • On 19 August, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, commenting on rumours that the president was looking for a replacement for him for the position at the Ministry of Defence, said this position was "temporary" for him and he could resign at his own discretion.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in response to a question about the chances that Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov might be removed from his post, said he would be able to comment on personnel decisions after signing the relevant decrees.
  • On 28 August, Reznikov said that he and the president had discussed the possibility of appointing him to another position, but the decision had to be made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: