Head of leading political party reveals when Ukrainian parliament will vote for replacement of Defence Minister

Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) party faction, reported that next week the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament] will vote on the resignation of Oleksii Reznikov, the current Minister of Defence of Ukraine, and the appointment of Rustem Umierov to the office.

Source: Arakhamia on Telegram

Quote: "This week’s changes of post:

Advertisement:

– resignation of the Minister of Defence;

– discharge from office of the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine".

Details: Arakhamia added that the MPs will vote to appoint Rustam Umierov as the new Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

"No other personnel matters will be handled this week," – Arakhamia added.

He stated that the Verkhovna Rada will also vote on "the resumption of the declaration of all officials in the format agreed upon with international partners" and for "changes to the law on PEPs [Politically Exposed Persons]" in the first reading.

Previously: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he has decided to remove Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov from his post. It is planned to replace him with Rustem Umierov, head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

Background:

On 10 August, Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was looking for a replacement for Oleksii Reznikov as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence and that there were at least two candidates.

On 19 August, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, commenting on rumours that the president was looking for a replacement for him for the position at the Ministry of Defence, said this position was "temporary" for him and he could resign at his own discretion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in response to a question about the chances that Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov might be removed from his post, said he would be able to comment on personnel decisions after signing the relevant decrees.

On 28 August, Reznikov said that he and the president had discussed the possibility of appointing him to another position, but the decision had to be made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!