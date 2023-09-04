Warehouse ablaze in Moscow Oblast, 1,200 square metres on fire
Monday, 4 September 2023, 01:14
A paint and varnish warehouse in the city of Vidnoye, Moscow Oblast, has caught fire, covering 1,200 square metres.
Source: Moscow Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "A fire broke out at around 23:30 [3 September - ed.] in a warehouse for storing paint and varnish products."
Advertisement:
Details: Preliminary reports indicate that the fire covered 1,200 square metres.
There are no casualties reported.
