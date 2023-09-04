Warehouse ablaze in Moscow Oblast, 1,200 square metres on fire

A paint and varnish warehouse in the city of Vidnoye, Moscow Oblast, has caught fire, covering 1,200 square metres.

Source: Moscow Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "A fire broke out at around 23:30 [3 September - ed.] in a warehouse for storing paint and varnish products."

Advertisement:

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that the fire covered 1,200 square metres.

Fire at a warehouse in Vidnoye. Photo: Moscow Oblast Prosecutor's Office

There are no casualties reported.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!