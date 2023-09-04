Russian Defence Ministry claims to have shot down drones over Black Sea

The Russians have claimed that their air defence forces shot down UAVs "over the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula and the territory of Kursk Oblast" on the night of 3-4 September.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with two aircraft-type UAVs on targets in the Russian Federation was prevented at around 01:00 today [4 September 2023]."

Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence alleged that "Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the air over the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula and over the territory of Kursk Oblast by on-duty air defence systems".

