All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry claims to have shot down drones over Black Sea

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 September 2023, 01:58
Russian Defence Ministry claims to have shot down drones over Black Sea
UKRAINIAN KAMIKAZE DRONE HRIM. STOCK PHOTO: ARMYINFORM

The Russians have claimed that their air defence forces shot down UAVs "over the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula and the territory of Kursk Oblast" on the night of 3-4 September.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with two aircraft-type UAVs on targets in the Russian Federation was prevented at around 01:00 today [4 September 2023]."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence alleged that "Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the air over the Black Sea near the Crimean peninsula and over the territory of Kursk Oblast by on-duty air defence systems".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: