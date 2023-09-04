Ukraine's aircraft launch 5 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft systems – General Staff report

Ukrainian aircraft carried out five strikes on Russian anti-aircraft systems and nine strikes on areas where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated during the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 September

Details: During the past day, Russian forces launched one missile strike and 78 air strikes as well as 47 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and settlements.

Civilians were injured and killed as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Over 30 combat clashes took place during the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near the settlement of Strilecha in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 15 settlements came under mortar and artillery attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Topoli, Dvorichanske, Berestove, Kolodiazne and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast were attacked by Russian forces.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians continued to deploy artillery and mortars to attack Ukrainian settlements, including Nevelske, Karlivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Sieverne and Novokalynove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back Russian offensive actions near the settlement of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces launched artillery attacks on over 10 settlements

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 15 settlements came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Antonivka, Mykolaivka and Olhivka. Mykilske, Dmytrivka, Mykolaivka and Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson came under artillery and mortar fire.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched nine attacks on areas where Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and five more on Russian anti-aircraft systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 10 artillery systems at their firing positions and one Russian anti-aircraft system over the past day.

