Ukrainian Defenders kill 460 Russian soldiers and destroy 37 UAVs in one day

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 September 2023, 07:48
Ukrainian Defenders kill 460 Russian soldiers and destroy 37 UAVs in one day
DESTROYED RUSSIAN EQUIPMENT. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 460 more Russian soldiers and destroyed 37 drones and 29 Russian artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 4 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 265,120 (+460) military personnel
  • 4,480 (+4) tanks
  • 8,663 (+14) armoured combat vehicles
  • 5,611 (+29) artillery systems
  • 741 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 503 (+1) air defence systems
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 4,481 (+37) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 1,447 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 19 (+1)  ships/boats
  • 8,149 (+47) vehicles and tankers
  • 847 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

