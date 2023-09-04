Ukrainian Defenders kill 460 Russian soldiers and destroy 37 UAVs in one day

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 460 more Russian soldiers and destroyed 37 drones and 29 Russian artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 4 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 265,120 (+460) military personnel

4,480 (+4) tanks

8,663 (+14) armoured combat vehicles

5,611 (+29) artillery systems

741 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

503 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,481 (+37) operational-tactical UAVs

1,447 (+0) cruise missiles

19 (+1) ships/boats

8,149 (+47) vehicles and tankers

847 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

