Ukrainian Defenders kill 460 Russian soldiers and destroy 37 UAVs in one day
Monday, 4 September 2023, 07:48
Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 460 more Russian soldiers and destroyed 37 drones and 29 Russian artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 4 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 265,120 (+460) military personnel
- 4,480 (+4) tanks
- 8,663 (+14) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,611 (+29) artillery systems
- 741 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 503 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,481 (+37) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,447 (+0) cruise missiles
- 19 (+1) ships/boats
- 8,149 (+47) vehicles and tankers
- 847 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
