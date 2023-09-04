War costs us US$100 million a day – Defence Minister

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that one day of war costs Ukraine US$100 million, and most of this is public funds, not volunteers’ contributions.

Source: Reznikov in an interview for Ukrinform

Details: The minister was asked why there are so few drones in the combat zone and why they are bought using funds that citizens donate to volunteers rather than with public money.

Quote from Reznikov: "I can tell you that deliveries from volunteers from 24 February 2022 to the present day are 3% of everything that has gone to the war [zone]. The war costs us US$100 million a day.

Now take [a look at] the budgets of all the reputable major volunteer funds [and] see how much they collect. And a state that spends US$100 million a day in total. Just think about it."

Details: Therefore, Reznikov says, it is unfair to complain to the state that volunteers are doing everything, because this is not the case.

Quote from Reznikov: "In fact, this is being done by citizens of Ukraine − those who work, because they pay taxes, and these taxes go to the budget, and from this budget, they also go to the army. The army is the largest consumer of funds today. But funds are also needed to maintain the country as a whole: for infrastructure, reconstruction, and supporting the socially vulnerable. Therefore you need to work and pay taxes. Businesses need to be active and support entrepreneurs."

Details: Reznikov noted that he could not discuss drone contracts but said that "officially, only 30 new Ukrainian drones of various types are allowed to operate: reconnaissance, attack, kamikaze, etc.", including ten models of FPV drones.

Reznikov says the number produced will depend on the manufacturers themselves, but the state is prepared to buy everything that is manufactured, using public money.

He added, however, that it is very good and right for volunteers to organise fundraising campaigns and for citizens to donate their own money.

Background:

Oleksii Reznikov has submitted his letter of resignation as Minister of Defence of Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) and has expressed his readiness to give an account [of his actions].

Rustem Umerov, who is set to replace Reznikov, has submitted a letter to Parliament resigning as head of the State Property Fund (SPF).

